Muse: A Seaside Rendez Vous

A Seaside Rendezvous was a 2009 duo of concerts by English alternative rock band Muse. Held at The Den in Teignmouth, Devon, the town in which the band's members spent their childhoods and began their musical careers, the homecoming concerts were the band's first shows in the town for 15 years. Main set: 1. "Uprising" 2. "Supermassive Black Hole" 3. "Stockholm Syndrome" 4. "Resistance" 5. "Hysteria" 6. "New Born" 7. "Map of the Problematique" 8. "United States of Eurasia" 9. "Cave" 10. "Popcorn" (Gershon Kingsley cover) 11. "Starlight" 12. "Undisclosed Desires" 13. "Time Is Running Out" 14. "Unnatural Selection"Encore: 15. "Plug In Baby" 16. "Man With a Harmonica" + Knights of Cydonia"