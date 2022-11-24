Muse iTunes Festival London [720p] (2012)

Not Available

The beloved art-rock trio from southwestern England have a new album on the way. The 2nd Law, continues to build on the band’s big sound and diverse styles. New tracks “Survival” and “Madness” promise an album that aims for the heights of cosmic rock ’n’ roll. Setlist: 01 - Supremacy 0:00:00 02 - Map of the Problematique [With Who Knows Who Riff Outro] 0:05:50 03 - Panic Station [With Voodoo Child Riff Intro] 0:11:10 04 - Resistance 0:14:49 05 - Supermassive Black Hole 0:20:31 06 - Animals [With Improvisation Intro] 0:25:54 07 - Time Is Running Out [With Heartbreaker Riff Outro] 0:29:53 08 - Save Me 0:34:35 09 - Madness 0:40:09 10 - Uprising [With Extended Outro Riff] 0:45:11 11 - Follow Me 0:51:06 12 - Plug In Baby 0:54:59 13 - Knights of Cydonia [Man With A Harmonica Intro] 0:59:27 Encore: 14 - New Born [With Head Up Riff Outro] 1:11:09 15 - Starlight 1:18:33 16 - Survival 1:23:07