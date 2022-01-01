Muse: Later... with Jools Holland 2006

Not Available

BBC Television Centre (Later... with Jools Holland) Muse performed at the first program of the 28th series of Later with Jools Holland. The Raconteurs also featured on the show alongside Amy Winehouse, The Gypsy Kings and Duke Special[2] The programme was aired 3rd November at 23:35 on BBC2. Performed: 16th October 2006 The band drafted Dan Newell to play the trumpet for "Knights of Cydonia". Muse headlined this particular show and both started and ended the show, with "Starlight" and "Knights of Cydonia" respectively.