Muse: Live at Abbey Road 2006

    According to The Independent, the band, along with Morgan Nicholls, spent the day after the Leeds Carling Weekend recording three tracks for Live from Abbey Road, a new Channel 4 series. The venue was EMI's Abbey Road Studios. Dan Newell, the band's live trumpeter, was drafted in for the first time at this performance. Matthew Bellamy can be seen playing/improvising a piece on the piano on video, which bears a slight resemblance to some of the piano work in Exogenesis: Symphony. It is pure speculation however whether this was one of the snippets of piano Bellamy used to put together the Symphony.

