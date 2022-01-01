Muse: Live at Austin Austin360 Amphitheater 2017

Not Available

On June 9th, 2017, coincidentally on Matt's birthday, Muse announced that the show will be streamed live at 9:10pm CST on Facebook Live. The band was allowing Facebook viewers to vote on three songs that they will perform during their set. The votes were made in the comments by saying which song with the help of an hashtag. For example, #bliss. During Psycho, the viewers had to choose between Bliss and Plug in Baby. Bliss was the winner. During Bliss, the viewers had to choose between The Handler and Stockholm Syndrome. Stockholm Syndrome was the winner. During Supermassive Black Hole, the viewers had to choose between Dead Inside and Undisclosed Desires. Undisclosed Desires was the winner. The show was streamed and available to watch on Muse's Facebook