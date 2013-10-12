Muse - Live at Austin City Limits 2013

2013

10/11/13 Zilker Park, Austin, Texas, USA Setlist: 01. The 2nd Law: Unsustainable 0:00 02. Supremacy 4:00 03. Map of the Problematique (0305030 riff outro) 9:10 04. Star Spangled Banner 14:53 05. Hysteria (Back In Black outro) 16:19 06. Panic Station 21:03 07. Resistance 24:35 08. Plug In Baby (Extended outro) 30:05 09. Monty Jam 34:52 10. United States of Eurasia 36:09 11. Follow Me 40:32 12. Liquid State 44:42 13. Madness 48:03 14. Time Is Running Out 52:48 15. Stockholm Syndrome (Freedom outro) 57:33 16. The 2nd Law: Isolated System 1:04:45 18. Uprising 1:09:15 19. Starlight 1:14:40 20. Survival 1:19:06 21. Knights of Cydonia (Man With a Harmonica intro) 1:24:00