Second of the two Coachella Festival 2014 shows. Last gig of 2014 and last gig of The 2nd Law era. The set was shortened due to Matt's voice still in rusty condition from his bout of Laryngitis. Lithium was on the setlist, but not played. It was replaced with a 5-6 minute riffage outro to Stockholm Syndrome. Uprising was played with Matt and Chris elevated in the air on movable podium cranes again.