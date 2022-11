Not Available

This gig marked the live premiere of Mercy. Although no recording devices and mobile phones were allowed at this gig, a person did record Mercy played live in its entirety. There were rumors that fans were treated to a private playback of the album Drones. The entire gig, except for Uprising, was broadcast on the iHeartRadio website on June 8th, 2015, at 10PM local time. An interview was made after the show.