First Muse performance for BBC's Live Lounge. Muse performed a Live Session 'special', recorded on the 28th of September and broadcast later the same day on BBC Radio 1. 10 pairs of tickets were distributed through a lottery by the BBC. Matt's white upright piano was present on the set but it was not used for any song. It's possible that the band were set to play a piano song, such as Explorers, but decided against it for unknown reasons.