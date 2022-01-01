Muse: Live at Oxygen Festival 2010

Not Available

The most voted songs on the official set-list polls were played during the gig. The band decided to open with Plug In Baby to cheer the crowd up, as there was torrential rain all day. Bellamy even titled the gig, "Miserable Oxegen," on the set-list. The band's effort to cheer up the crowd did not stop with the set-list. While the sirens blasted out to signal their entrance, Howard strolled out and posed centre stage, wearing a tall feathered hat, a red jacket, and most alarmingly tights, with green hot pants over the top. Bellamy then appeared wearing a transparent rain jacket, over a shiny, red suit, and his blue shutter LED glasses, resembling a spaceman of some sort. Before Bliss was played, Bellamy jokingly took a dig at the Muse Messageboard. "That bloody messageboard!" He remarked, while introducing the song. "That great messageboard!" Dom then corrected him. Performed: 10th July 2010