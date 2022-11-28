Muse: Live at Personal Festival 2013

Not Available

Muse headlined the 2013 edition of Personal Fest in Argentina alongside Aerosmith. Matt played the wrong notes for the final chord in Supremacy, and laughed about it afterwards. During House of the Rising Sun intro, Matt sung all the lyrics, but not into the microphone. The crowd chanted and cheered very loudly throughout the gig, and Matt was seen smiling a lot during it. Matt threw his guitar at Dom's drums after the Freedom outro. The stage featured a B-Stage that was used very similarly to how it was used in the Unsustainable Tour, with it having extra microphone stands for the band to use. Additionally, the stage set-up, in terms of LED-screens was similar to the one at the NCAA Big Dance Concert, with just a big LED screen behind the band.