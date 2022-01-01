Not Available

Muse: Live At Rome Olympic Stadium

  • Music
  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Warner Music Group

Live at Rome Olympic Stadium is a live album and video by English alternative rock band Muse, released on 29 November 2013. Featuring the band's performance at Rome's Stadio Olimpico on 6 July 2013, in front of a crowd of 60,963 people, the concert was a part of The Unsustainable Tour, which is a moniker for the band's summer 2013 European leg of The 2nd Law World Tour.

Cast

Dominic HowardDominic Howard
Chris WolstenholmeChris Wolstenholme
Morgan NichollsMorgan Nicholls
Matthew BellamyMatthew Bellamy

View Full Cast >

Images