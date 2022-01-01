Muse: Live At Rome Olympic Stadium

Not Available

Live at Rome Olympic Stadium is a live album and video by English alternative rock band Muse, released on 29 November 2013. Featuring the band's performance at Rome's Stadio Olimpico on 6 July 2013, in front of a crowd of 60,963 people, the concert was a part of The Unsustainable Tour, which is a moniker for the band's summer 2013 European leg of The 2nd Law World Tour.