Muse: Live at Saturday Night Live 2012

As announced on the 29th of August 2012, Muse performed during the television program Saturday Night Live in October of 2012, specifically, season 38, episode 3 with guest Daniel Craig. This was their second performance on the show, the first one being in 2009. This performance was the first time that Matt sang Panic station without swearing. The '73 Fender Jazz Bass was used the first time and last time ever for this performance. Panic Station was performed with The Dap-Kings brass ensemble.