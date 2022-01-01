Muse: Live at Shepherd's Bush 2006

Not Available

This was a fans only gig. A competition was held on the official Muse website to give away pairs of tickets. Some winners could not make it to the gig as it was in London, and this resulted in some tickets not being claimed. The few remaining tickets were being sold off to loyal fans who didn't win the competition, after the official ticket holders had been let in. Part of the show was shown on MTV2 UK, July 7th 2006 23:00 UTC+1 as part of Muse night which started at 21:00 UTC+1. This airing lasted until 00:30 UTC+1, but didn't include the whole set.