The EP was released on the 15th of November 2012 via the Muse.mu website as a free download to promote The 2nd Law Tour; the videos can also be found on YouTube. It featured 3 tracks from The Resistance Stadium Tour in 2010. Uprising (Live From The LCCC, Manchester, England) Starlight (Live From San Siro, Milan, Italy) Stockholm Syndrome (Live From Stade De France, Paris, France)