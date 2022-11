Not Available

A TV show performance in support of The 2nd Law Muse performed at the TV show for the second time (the first time being in 2009). The show was filmed on September 19th and aired on September 28th of 2012. Other guests included C2C and Birdy. Follow Me and the Prince cover, Sign o' the Times, were performed for the first time. This performance marked the debut of the Manson M1D1 Gloss Black.