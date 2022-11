Not Available

Muse are an English rock band from Teignmouth, Devon. Since their inception in 1994, the band has been composed of Matthew Bellamy (lead vocals, guitar, piano), Christopher Wolstenholme (bass guitar, backing vocals ,keyboards), and Dominic Howard (drums and percussion). Muse are known for their energetic and extravagant live performances[1][2][3] and their fusion of many music genres, including progressive rock, classical music, heavy metal and electronica.[4]