Muse: Live at Trabendo 2003

A private show promoting Absolution. Ten pairs of tickets were made available through a competition by Warner Music in which participants had to choose which of the six promotional gigs they wanted to go to, and answer the following two questions: Which Stanley Kubrick film inspired the set design for Muse's latest video 'Time Is Running Out'? What is the release date of Muse's new album 'Absolution'? Answers had to be sent to [email protected] There was a power cut at the end of Hysteria and at the beginning of the solo of Sing for Absolution. During Stockholm Syndrome one of the strap locks broke on Chris' black Pedulla bass. He had to hold the bass himself to continue playing the song. During the riff at the end of Stockholm Syndrome Matt dropped his Manson Delorean into the drum kit which hit Dom in the face. Matt then pulled apart the drum kit before Chris threw his bass onto the drum riser. Paris, France 10th September 2003