Muse: Live at V Festival 2008

Matthew Bellamy initially said in the June 2008 issue of Q magazine that "a couple of new songs should be played", but later recanted during a July after-show party, wherein he stated that no new music would be played live this year. As previously hinted at, the band submitted a plan to the festival's health and safety personnel, for a "stunt" involving a model UFO approaching the stage. This plan was rejected. Bellamy wore red, Wolstenholme wore black and white and Dominic Howard wore a black shirt with blue trousers. Bellamy tossed his Manson Chrome Bomber across the stage at the end of Knights of Cydonia.