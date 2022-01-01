Muse: Resistance Tour

Not Available

The Resistance Tour is an ongoing concert tour by English alternative rock band Muse in support of their fifth studio album The Resistance. The opening European leg began on 22 October 2009 and ended on 4 December 2009, comprising 30 shows. The second leg, which began on 7 January 2010, included thirteen shows, seven of which were part of the Australasian Big Day Out shows. A North American leg of 26 shows took place in early 2010. Nine new stadium shows have been announced to take place in Europe in 2010, with two of those dates taking place at Wembley Stadium. A second round of North American concerts will take place throughout September and October 2010. These dates will focus on secondary markets and other areas not previously hit on the tour. A return to Australasia is set to take place throughout December 2010.