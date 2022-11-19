Muse: The Only Ones Who Know

Not Available

Over 15 years as a three piece collective, Muse remain amongst very few UK bands who have emerged since the global success of U2 - Radiohead and Coldplay excepted - to achieve international respect, universal status, and worldwide recognition, a trick that requires blind ambition and enormous talent mixed with the fine art of thinking big - factors often sadly lacking in the agendas of many British indie wannabees. This double disc set contains two documentary films uncovering Muse's rise to fame, their ongoing position at music's top table and their plans for the future.