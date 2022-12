Not Available

According to statistics, every third Russian in the summer-autumn season becomes a real mushroom picker. And we are not looking for mushrooms for food, but because we love to do it, because for many it is a real passion called "silent hunting". At the same time, many mushroom pickers do not even know what these unique creatures of nature are, appearing and disappearing completely suddenly. This amazing, third kingdom of wildlife is still largely a mystery, even for scientists.