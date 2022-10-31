Not Available

Stepanivna and her friend are two old women. They earn money by selling mushrooms at the farmers market. Women know very good spots, there are always a lot of big and beautiful mushrooms. Their relative is a policeman, he fetches old ladies to the forest by a car every day. If not for this car and his uniform two pensioners would never sell so many mushrooms. The spots they gather mushrooms on are closed for the ordinary citizens, no transport is going there. This is area of Chornobyl Nuclear Plant.