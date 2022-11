Not Available

The first installment of Media Digital's collection of Indipop songs features 20 ditties, including Bachchan's "Eir bir," Udit Narayan's "Ab Yeh Mohabbat," Asha Bhosle's "Code Red," Talat Aziz's "Chanda Teri Chandni," Usha Uthup's remix of "Babuji Dheere Chalna" and more.