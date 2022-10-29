Not Available

"Music for Mandela" explores the role music played in the extraordinary life of one of the world's most important icons. From Nelson Mandela's imprisonment, to his release, to the present day celebrations of his legacy, the music born out of his inspirational journey is commented on by his closest friends, former exiled musicians, current international artists and community volunteers, who use music today to motivate and educate. Combining striking visuals with freedom songs, pop music and hip hop, "Music for Mandela" is a stirring tribute to the man himself and to the ultimate power of music.