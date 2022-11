Not Available

Music For Montserrat is a concert, held on September 15, 1997 in the Royal Albert Hall. Musicians came together for Montserrat. Phil Collins, Ray Cooper, Carl Perkins, Jimmy Buffett, Mark Knopfler, Sting, Elton John, Eric Clapton, Paul McCartney, and more. The concert, and proceeds from the DVD and CD, benefited a cultural center in Montserrat, built by George Martin.