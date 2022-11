Not Available

In Varja Mocnik's documentary, members of former Yugoslav rock band Buldozer, their friends and fans reminisce about the time of the release of the band's debut album Pljuni istini u oci (1975). Their accounts interlace with fictitious scenes, the record artwork, archive material and animation, to ultimately come together into an inventive, surrealist film that speaks not just of the legendary album, but also of the society and reality of the time.