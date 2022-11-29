Music No Music

Not Available

Jörg Adolph’s playful On-the-road documentary follows the face-off of two bands that are both quite fond of experimentation. The Notwist and the Andromeda Mega Express Orchestra ignore genre boundaries as they hop from style to style, channeling their way through polymorphic soundscapes, wild and beautiful. From the recording of Notwist’s “The Devil, You + Me” album, via collective rehearsals in Berlin, to concerts in Hamburg, Amsterdam and Munich: these kindred spirits always try to improve, try to refine the patterns and arrangements. It seems as if the musicians main concern is to keep the songs in constant motion – Music Not Music.