Music of Desire

Not Available

When intimacy couples with dysfunction; feel the sensation of becoming suspended between pleasure and a reverse soundtrack of desire. Produced through a media art residency at Signal Culture using real-time analog video processing tools and found media. Sexual dysfunction and disruptions to pleasure are common symptoms of trauma. High and low-level therapies can include music and body work. I converted the filmic body into a controlling signal, which was then applied back onto itself. The process a model of trauma; the material sources, point to the need for therapy; clinical and pop.