This is a collection of rarely seen early avi films - primarily using relatively primitive techniques of scratch video then Adobe Premiere editing, resulting in a particular lo-fi look which isn't particularly intentional, but reflective of the process. "Music Of Your Own" and "Burning" originally existed as audio-only pieces on the "Thermos Explorer" album (2000), and since the audio was originally sourced from film it was later possible to recreate the stories in visual form.