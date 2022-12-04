Not Available

Previously a central part of communal life, the movie palaces of New York’s Chinatown are now extinct. The documentary short Music Palace takes us inside the title theater located on the Bowery, as it’s about to close its doors, with its caretakers ruefully looking back at the life that once was. Eric Lin’s poignant first film serves as a glimpse into the usually private—and, according to the Music Palace’s projectionist, “lonely”—operations of a theater, and mourns the loss of a once-vital movie-going locale.