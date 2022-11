Not Available

Despite his ambitions to make it big, Beni is still stuck in the hills, bitter and hurt, struggling to make ends meet by teaching music and singing in clubs. Jyotsna, his estranged student and now a Bollywood singer, left the hills 8 years ago. The town is abuzz with the news of Jyotsna's return to perform at a music concert. Beni has to come to terms with the pains of the past and the delusions of the present to deal with both, Jyotsna's presence in the hills and in his life.