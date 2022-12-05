Not Available

The film, Music to Madness - the story of Komitas, examines the Armenian Genocide from the perspective of Komitas, an Armenian music composer and priest that experienced a life filled with the passion of dreams pursued. Tragically, Komitas also witnessed the devastation of that dream during the calamity of the Armenian Genocide in the years 1915 - 1923. Through the life and tragedy of Komitas, genocide is considered not only as a demographic description of mass killing, but also as the murder of individual persons and the implications of these murders on those surrounding.