Inspired by stories of Polish musicians from the 1930-ies/40-ies "Music, War and Love" is an uncommon love story; its romantic heartbeat is sustained by the love of music that draws its characters together. Two young lovers, ROBERT, a catholic opera singer and RACHEL, a Jewish violin virtuoso, dream of one day performing together at legendary Carnegie Hall. When they're torn apart by the German invasion of Poland, Robert vows to find Rachel, no matter what the war may bring. His search leads him on a life-threatening journey through the heart of Nazi Germany, to a reckoning that Rachel may be lost to him forever.