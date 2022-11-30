Musica del corazón

Not Available

In Chiapas there is a range of expressions of the culture of native peoples and one of them is music. At present, various very valuable sound records can be found, but how is this music produced and reproduced within the villages? What are the mechanisms of its transmission? What role do the reproducing subjects of traditional music or bats'il from the original peoples play and in what condition are they? Música del Corazón is a documentary that seeks to disturb hearts with the direct testimony of three musicians. At the same time, it brings us closer to a part of their world of life and the situation of music inherited by their ancestors. The sacred music that seeks to exalt the human spirit of the ancestral gods, that melody that comes out and returns to the heart. From the heart of the musicians "on foot", they share their feelings and thoughts through words and melody to make us unite heart to heart.