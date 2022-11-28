Musical Chair

Not Available

Martin, a writer has a severe fear of death. The fact that he has several borderline health issues and unhealthy indiscretions magnifies the enormity of the situation. An evening with several acquaintances and booze, throws new light in his expedition widening his horizon of thoughts. The tragedies in his life hold a light to his present dilemma. In a run for solace and peace of mind, he decides to find out the reason behind death which leads him to an eventful voyage. Thereafter he sets a journey of what he assumes to give him answers.