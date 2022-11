Not Available

The members of Musical Youth -- the pint-size, British-born quintet best known for their early hit "Pass the Dutchie" -- are all grown up in this rousing live concert infused with the sounds of pop and reggae. A set list of memorable favorites includes "Pass the Dutchie," "Tell Me Why," "I'm Into Something Good," "Sixteen," "Pretty Women," "Never Gonna Give You Up," "007 (Shanty Town)" and "One Love."