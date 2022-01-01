Not Available

During the weekend of Saturday 15 and Sunday, November 16th, 2014 was the first edition of this unique event Musicals in Concert at the Ziggo Dome Amsterdam instead. Never before were the largest Dutch musical stars including Chantal Janzen, Simone Kleinsma, Freek Bartels, Stanley Burleson, René van Kooten and Carolina Dijkhuizen together on a concert stage. They sang at this concert the most beloved songs from the rich musical repertoire and invited to sing along from the audience. Dutch also own West End star Willemijn Verkaik (Wicked, London) returned especially for this concert back to Amsterdam.