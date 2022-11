Not Available

A documentary about musique concrète and electronic music, from Luigi Russolo's manifesto "The art of noises" (1913) to the new generation. We discover a large history of electro-acoustic music. Some composers as François Bayle, Michel Chion, Christian Zanési, Emilie Simon, Kasper T. Toeplitz, Teho Teardo talk about how (and why) they create experimental pieces. It's a discovery of a new gender of music often considered as too elitist.