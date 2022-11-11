Not Available

Celal, 30ish year old writer at a magazine. He is fond of beautiful girls. After getting busted by his girlfriend with another girl,he kicked out from their apartment. He searches for a place to stay and searches a place to stay. He stops by an old, ruined house for a room for rent. He checks the room, he revolts from the mess. While leaving the house, he sees a beautiful girl is living next door... He changes his mind and hires the room. Unaware of strange things will happen in the house.