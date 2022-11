Not Available

Fashion designer Samir (Aftab Shivdasani) works closely with friends Sharad (Parvin Dabas), Satin (Vrajesh Hirjee) and Shikha (Anjala Zaveri). Another friend is Janvi (Neha), who wishes Samir would see her in a romantic light. But the girl who's caught Samir's eye is Muskaan (Gracy Singh), whom he meets accidentally over the phone. Gradually, the two fall in love, without ever having seen each other's face.