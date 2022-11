Not Available

George C. Scott, Lee Grant, Virginia Madsen, Raul Julia, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio and Gabriel Byrne star in this Emmy-nominated program about the rise and fall of Italy's fascist dictator Benito Mussolini. Recounting his life with his wife, children and mistress, this biography (based on the recollections of Mussolini's eldest son, Vittorio) chronicles Il Duce's tyranny as he plunges Italy into the dark days of World War II.