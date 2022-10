Not Available

Must Be Nice chronicles the 2012 season of the DC team, including Devun Walsh, Iikka Backstrom, Lauri Heiskari, Torstein Horgmo, Aaron Biitner, Ryan Tiene & Anto Chamberland. The movie showcases the DC team riding around the globe, with candid moments of the guys in action. Must Be Nice is a celebration about having fun snowboarding with your friends in the mountains and in the streets. A true team movie, this film is what snowboarding is to DC and promises not to disappoint.