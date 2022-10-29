Must Come Down

Not Available

Ashley is in his late-twenties, Holly is in her early-twenties. They're both very much lost in their individual quarter-life crises. Ashley quit his job to travel in search of clarity. He ventures to his childhood home with plans of breaking-and-entering for the nostalgic rush. Along the way he meets Holly, who, after a short-lived relationship with her restaurant manager, also finds herself jobless and aimless. The film chronicles Holly and Ashley's brief, odd, hysterical commiseration as grown-up children stumbling through life's final bout of growing pains.