Looking for a little fun before resuming another grueling semester at college, six buddies visit Mustang Sally's whorehouse, where they expect the madam to introduce them to the girls of their dreams. As it turns out, however, the madam has more on her mind than passion, and the lads soon find themselves lured into a trap from which they may never escape in this campy horror treat starring Elizabeth Daily, Lindsey Labrum and Mark Parrish.