Not Available

Grace, a middle-aged recently divorced Chinese-Canadian woman, has worked at a bistro for over 20 years doing the same thing. She finds it hard to accept her boss' suggestion of changing her way of grinding mustard seeds, so to avoid this, Grace accepts a compromise in training Beverly to help her increase the mustard output. Struggling to embrace the many changes in her life, Grace might have just found the one person to help her find peace with them.