1993

Mutant Action

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 8th, 1993

Studio

El Deseo

In a future world ruled by good-looking people, a terrorist group of mutants led by Ramon Yarritu kidnap the daughter of Orujo, a rich businessman, to claim for the rights of the ugly people. Escaping from the police in their spaceship, Ramon try to kill his gang in order to get all the ransom. The trip ends abruptly when they crash in Axturiax, the planet of the crazy miners where no woman lives.

Cast

Antonio ResinesRamon Yarritu
Alex AnguloAlex Abadie
Frédérique FederPatricia Orujo
Juan ViadasJuan Abadie
Karra ElejaldeJosé Óscar 'Manitas' Tellería
Saturnino GarcíaCésar 'Quimicefa' Ravenstein

View Full Cast >

Images