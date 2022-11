Not Available

Twenty-five years after the edition of “Mutantes S.21”, Mão Morta returned to Theatro Circo for a celebration of their iconic album which remains an important milestone in Portuguese music. The album's nine tracks, recorded and filmed live throughout the concert, are interspersed with some of the album and Mão Morta’s stories told by members and former member of the group; and with documents from that time, including footage of the concert twenty-five years earlier.