Mutantz, Nazis and Zombies

Troma Team Video presents the Third Reich film anthology! First up is "The Secret of the Magic Mushrooms" where two young friends go deep in the woods to camp and drink. As they get totally drunk, a terrible accident occurs and one of the friends loses his life. But is death really the end? Maybe a handful of those legendary magic mushrooms can bring him back to life. Next is "Attack of the Tromaggot". The illegal activities of the Mucus Mucus Corporation have left the sewers of Maggotown full of toxic waste. When a tiny maggot escapes from a nearby lab and falls down a drain, directly into a the deadly chemicals, it mutates into the horrifying Tromaggot, a bloodthirsty beast! Will the incompetent police force of Maggotown stop the monster before it's too late? Finally we have "Teenape Vs. The Monster Nazi Apocalypse".