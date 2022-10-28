Not Available

"K" was the most infamous serial killer of his day, torturing and murdering dozens of innocent victims. Until Detective Steve Gornick, tracked the maniac down and destroyed him. Years later, a brilliant young scientist injects K's corpse with an experimental serum, bringing the killer back to life and giving him superhuman strength and speed. As K cuts a bloody path through Los Angeles, he begins to mutate into an unstoppable force of evil. Even the detective who once put him down may not be able to destroy the monstrous MUTATION.